Downtown Sudbury is partnering with ReThink Green to make the annual RibFest greener.

The 12th annual festival runs this weekend in the parking lot of the Sudbury Arena.

Maureen Luoma, Downtown Sudbury's executive director, said they are "making headway" to a better festival by teaming up with ReThink Green, a Sudbury non-profit group.

"People that have been to RibFest know that it's not exactly the most environmentally friendly event by just by virtue of the type of event that it is, ReThink Green is leading us through that and helping us with it," said Luoma.

Festival organizers Maureen Luoma (left), Helen Francis and ReThink Green's Leigha Benford. (Jamie-Lee McKenzie/CBC)

One of the initiatives this year is a reusable, branded cup.

"It's a bit of a souvenir but we'll be selling it for $2.00 and you can use it all weekend," Luoma said.

"The other thing is we're going to have a waste sorting station so we're asking people at RibFest to bring their ribs and whatnot to the waste-sorting station and a team from ReThink Green is going to do the sorting and help to reduce the landfill."

Leigha Benford, communications director with ReThink Green, said outdoor festivals—not just RibFest—produce more than a fair share of waste. The group has decided to lend their expertise in tracking carbon over the weekend.

"Our [team] will be on site all weekend and they are going to be talking to vendors, working with Downtown Sudbury and doing a big inventory of all the systems and processes of the full festival."

Benford said those technicians will take the data and draft a carbon baseline.

"We hope that this baseline will be something that we can compare year to year."

The festival begins Friday and continues through Sunday.

According to organizers with the festival, over 50,000 people attended RibFest in 2018. Since 2008, the group has donated close to $100,000 to local charities.