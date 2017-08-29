Sudbury's Ribfest to move away from the downtown for the first time

For the first time, Greater Sudbury's biggest festival will move away from the city's downtown.

Ribfest will take place at the Bell Park amphitheatre this weekend, after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kelsey Cutinello, the event's co-ordinator, said the Sudbury Downtown Business Improvement Area (BIA) organized Ribfest in the past, but decided not to run large events anymore after they elected a new board.

"They wanted to just support other people who wanted to run events," Cutinello said.

"So Ribfest looked like it was going to die and the actual vendors, the rib teams, started reaching out to the city of Sudbury and to other groups to see if somebody might be interested in taking the event over."

Cutinello said she stepped in at that point.

She has been planning events in Sudbury since 2006, and said she jumped at the chance to take over a larger, and established festival.

"It's definitely one of the largest events in Sudbury. So I already knew that it was going to be a hit because people already love it," she said.

In past years Ribfest has attracted more than 50,000 visitors to Sudbury's downtown.

"We have people from Newfoundland, the States," former festival organizer Maureen Luoma said in 2018.

"We know that tourists and visitors do come, because as much as I hate to say it, it's a great way to say goodbye to summer."

While the rib vendors won't be from Sudbury this year, Cutinello said everyone else, including musical performers and other vendors – selling fries and drinks – will be local.

She said no one in Sudbury has the infrastructure that the large rib vendors – who travel to cities across Canada and the U.S. – have at their disposal.

As before, Cutinello said the event will raise funds for Sudbury's YMCA and a downtown cleanup program that it manages.

"They were able to raise $10,000 for the YMCA and we are actually hoping to try and match that again this year," she said.