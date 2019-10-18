A Sudbury respirologist says research is limited on the health effects of vaping, but she still warns against taking up the habit.

Dr Maya De Zoysa says she does have patients at Health Sciences North who have taken up vaping, but none who have developed severe lung diseases like the cases making headlines.

According to Health Canada, as of mid November there have been eight confirmed or probable cases of severe lung illness related to vaping across the country, none in northern Ontario.

De Zoysa says some of her patients have taken up vaping thinking it will help them quit smoking. But she adds there isn't enough research to confirm if vaping helps.

That's why she warns everyone to not even take up the habit.

Dr Maya De Zoysa is a respirologist at Health Sciences North in Sudbury. She says lately she's been seeing more patients who have respiratory problems connected to vaping. (Wendy Bird/CBC)

"Just vaping alone, we're not sure how much it actually causes lung problems at this point again because it's just lack of data. But I do have some patients who I think anecdotally have had more irritation in their lungs because they vape, because anything you're inhaling can still irritate your lungs," she said.

De Zoysa says there's plenty of research into the dangers of smoking, but vaping is so new researchers just don't know.

"We don't have a lot of information about how vaping affects the lungs. We don't have a lot of information about all the different compounds that are in the vaping liquid and how they affect you when they are inhaled, versus other ways."

"There's at this point, no known safer vape, in the sense that we're not exactly sure what chemical compound in these vaping liquids is triggering this lung disease and injury," she said.

De Zoysa says patients usually need more detailed testing before a doctor can diagnosed with a vaping-related illness.

That's because the symptoms are similar to those of other respiratory illnesses.

"The first and most important part is getting a very detailed history though, especially if someone comes to the ER very unwell with respiratory problems."

She adds that these emergency room physicians are asking more often about vaping use and the type of substances they use.

"The best way to protect your lungs is to not to vape anything at all."