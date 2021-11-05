Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger says the city was prepared to work with local legions to make a Remembrance Day service possible in Memorial Park.

Earlier this week, the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 76 and Lockerby Legion Branch 564 announced they have cancelled plans for a service in the downtown park, citing safety concerns. The park is the site of a large homeless encampment, and overflowing garbage bins and piles of trash have become a common sight. There is also an active COVID-19 outbreak linked to the park.

Despite these considerations, Bigger said he believes it would have been possible to host a Remembrance Day service at the park.

"We would find a way of having everyone respectfully you know attend Remembrance Day. And remember, just because you're homeless doesn't mean that you have not served. it doesn't mean that you don't have relatives or friends or family that have served," Bigger said.

Can't 'place a deadline' on closing encampments

Last week, the president of the Lockerby Legion, Jennifer Huard, told CBC that the city had promised to clear the tent encampment in time for the Nov. 11 service. But the city subsequently said there were "miscommunications" and there was no plan or promise to remove the encampment. Instead the city planned to clean up the area near the cenotaph, and ask those living there to move to one side of the park to make room for the ceremony.

The city has an action plan to eventually close the encampment, following a strategy laid out by homelessness consultant Iain De Jong. The goal is to connect people with services, and have them leave the park voluntarily.

Bigger said he could not speculate how much longer the encampment would remain in Memorial Park, but noted the city is looking into additional shelter options as winter approaches.

"Everything is being done to be respectful of both Remembrance Day and people that are vulnerable in our community. And so it's not reasonable to place a deadline on people," Bigger said.

Bigger said the city has offered the Sudbury Community Arena as an alternate location for a Remembrance Day service, but that offer was declined by legion organizers.