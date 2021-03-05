Sudbury pushed back into red zone as COVID cases rise, while stay-at-home order lifts in Nipissing-Parry Sound

Starting Monday, Sudbury will be heading into the red, or control zone, the province announced in its daily briefing Friday

That's following a surge of COVID-19 cases in the last seven days.

The North Bay-Parry Sound Health Unit will move into the red zone after being under a stay-at-home order since mid-January and Timiskaming drops into the orange level from green.

Red zone level restrictions include limiting indoor events to five people, and outside gatherings to 25. Religious wedding and funeral services can have a 30 per cent capacity indoors, while outdoor gatherings are capped at 100.

Businesses must limit capacity and screen customers and staff, while restaurants can only allow 10 people indoors, with a maximum of four people to a table.

Establishments must also close by 10:00 p.m., and no alcohol can be served past 9:00 p.m.

All full list of COVID restrictions is available on the provincial government's web site.