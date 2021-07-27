A fundraising campaign to help a Sudbury man battling cancer, has been overwhelmed with support in just the first few days online.

The GoFundMe campaign is for Gilles Gervais, 58, a realtor and former business owner, who was recently diagnosed with lung cancer. Doctors also found four tumours in his brain.

"That man lights up a room," said Steven Kuula, who organized the online fundraiser for Gervais and his husband, J.P. Pelletier.

Kuula is the broker for Kuula Team Re/Max Crown Realty, where Gervais has worked as a sales associate for the past 17 years.

"His outgoing energy, his dynamic personality is infectious," he said, calling Gervais "a ray of sunshine."

Nearing goal after just 2 days

Kuula created and launched the GoFundMe campaign Sunday evening. He said he hesitated when the website asked for a goal amount.

"I thought I'm going to set a lofty goal because if we can even get something remotely close or even half of the $50,000 goal, I would be so pleased that it would help Gilles and J.P. out financially," he said.

Within the first 24-hours of the online fundraiser, $38,000 had been raised. By Wednesday morning the amount had reached more than $46,000.

"It's been overwhelming."

[The response] just completely set me back; it took me off guard. It was overwhelming. - Steven Kuula, organizer of GoFundMe to Help Gilles (Zig) Beat Cancer

"[The response] just completely set me back; it took me off guard. It was overwhelming that evening watching the donations go in."

Kuula believes the tremendous financial response is because of Gervais' personality and his connections throughout the city.

Gervais and his husband were the original owners of Zigs Bar in downtown Sudbury.

"[Gilles] is so well known in the community and especially from the days of owning Zig's Bar, which is still going on today under new ownership. But his legacy is there...people remember him from all those great days," Kuula said.

'A sense of relief'

As a realtor, Gervais works on commission and is not able to work because of his current health crisis. Pelletier is not working so he can be at the hospital with his husband.

Kuula has been getting regular updates from the family about Gervais' health, and how he feels about the fundraising campaign.

"I know he's extremely concerned for J.P. and their situation, and I think [knowing about the GoFundMe campaign] is really helping him deal with what he has to, in a more positive way," Kuula said.

"But at the same time it's also giving him that little bit of sense of relief, and I just can not thank the community enough for the outgoing support that he's been given."

Kuula says he and the team at the realty firm have been finding it difficult without their colleague at the office.

"There's a void right now and we just want to get him back, and that's the goal."

"We're all optimistically hopeful for a great outcome, and we just want him back home here with us."