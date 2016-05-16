The Sudbury Real Estate Board is warning agents and potential renters about a scam connected with the website Prop2go.com.

The website is taking information and pictures from real estate agents' 'for sale' listings and telling potential renters that the properties are available to be rented. Hopeful renters are told to fill out an application and send in a security deposit before they can get the keys.

"[The website] asks you to give them a deposit, fill out an application with all your information, like your social insurance number," said Dreena Gilpin, the president of the Sudbury Real Estate Board.

"And once the deposit goes in they tell you you can move in right away and just go to the real estate office and pick up the keys and when they come to the offices, the property's not for rent."

Gilpin says there have even been listings on the website that have the Sudbury Real Estate Board watermark on them and when potential renters contact the website and ask why there's a "for sale" sign in the pictures, someone from the website responds that the owners decided to rent instead.

"One of them was a house that was 3,700 square feet and advertised it for rent for $1100, you don't get a 3,700 square foot house for $1100 a month," she said, adding that if a deal seems too good to be true, it usually is.

She said potential renters should never send money without seeing a the place they're planning to rent.

"You have to be able to walk through the unit and make sure that you want that unit and never send all your personal information to people when you don't know where they are," said Gilpin.

"If they're not willing to meet with you, then that's not a good thing."

She says the scam also poses a risk to sellers, since the website suggests that while potential renters can't see inside the property, they should look around outside.

Gilpin says if a seller suspects their home has been falsely listen on the website, they should contact their agent and report it to the Greater Sudbury Police Service Fraud Online Reporting System.