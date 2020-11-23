The federal government is purchasing a former RCMP station in Sudbury to turn it into affordable housing units.

The city plans to convert the building into an apartment complex with 14 units, which will be made available for those on the social housing waitlist.

The new development will be built to passive house specifications, maximizing the building's energy efficiency to consume up to 90 per cent less heating and cooling energy than traditional builds, the federal government stated in a release.

It put forward $566,400 for the acquisition of the building, located at 1310 Sparks Street in Sudbury.

"The RCMP detachment at 1310 Sparks Street served our Sudbury community for many years. It is a proud day to know the site will continue to do so by providing more homes to residents in Sudbury," said Sudbury Liberal MP Paul Lefebvre.

Rents will be maintained at a level of at least half of the average market rent for the City of Greater Sudbury for a minimum of 55 years, the release stated. The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation says the average market rent for a one-bedroom apartment in the city, as of Oct. 2019, was $1,000 per month.

The development will be built with either barrier-free common areas and at least 31 per cent of the units meeting the Federal Lands Initiative's accessibility criteria or full universal design with 21 per cent of the units meeting accessibility standards.

Today's announcement is part of the federal government's National Housing Strategy