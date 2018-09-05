Legal clouds are brewing as students across Sudbury slip into their new shoes and grab their empty notebooks for a new school year.

Their teachers, however, are at the front of the class wondering exactly what they'll tell their students.

The Progressive Conservative government wants teachers to use an interim sex and physical education lesson plan containing material from 1998.

Barb Blasutti is the president of Rainbow Teacher Local with the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario (ETFO), representing 650 public elementary school teachers in Sudbury, Espanola and Manitoulin. (Barb Blasutti/Supplied) Critics say it doesn't deal with issues of consent, gender identity and LGBT issues.

In response, the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario has filed an injunction against the provincial government to fight the repeal of the modern curriculum..

Premier Doug Ford has also announced a hotline so parents can report teachers who stray from the lesson plan.

The president of ETFO's Rainbow Local, Barb Blasutti, says many teachers aren't confident they know exactly what to teach, and some lesson plans may be in disarray.

"Not really sure that any teacher right now, is planning lessons that would deliberately tackle topics like this, before they've built rapport and relationships with their students, but that being said going in to the fall, yes absolutely these are things that would normally would be planned and taught. So I think we're in a wait and see [mode] right now"

Blasutti does say that young, curious minds have a way of introducing teachable moments.

"Teaching is very organic. You can plan lessons, but students will bring things to the classroom on their own," she says.

Blasutti says teachers are good at stick-handling sensitive topics.

"Teachers will use their professional judgment and they will make that student feel included and important and they will use that in an age-appropriate way to talk about diversity. So even though they may not be planning specific lessons, that are now forbidden by Doug Ford, but they come up organically, and teachers will respond to them as appropriate."

Sam Hammond is the president of the ETFO.

He says the union will protect teachers who address topics that are now taboo, and the injunction includes the complaints hotline.

Not all school boards in the region appear to be conflicted about the curriculum.

The Ontario English Catholic Teachers Association local president Chantal Rancourt says their members will continue to teach from a program designed to focus on Catholic views of human life, marriage, and family.

The Sudbury Catholic District School Board has not taken a stand on the sex ed curriculum issue.