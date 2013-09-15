Sudbury's Queer North Film Festival kicks off Thursday

The fifth edition of the Queer North Film Festival kicks off in downtown Sudbury Thursday.

The event will take place at the Sudbury Indie Cinema until Sunday.

Beth Mairs, executive director of the festival, said because of the pandemic restrictions, this event is 14 months later than originally planned.

In 2020, their screenings went virtual, but as the weather became nicer, there was less demand for virtual tickets.

"Those virtual tickets kind of evaporated and so we didn't want to run the festival in a virtual manner," Mairs said.

"We just held out and we kept coming up with different dates and having to change them, but here we are."

Mairs said she's hoping the festival continues to be a unique experience for the community, especially as many are just beginning to circulate at social events after more than a year of lockdowns.

"There's online spaces, but there haven't been in-person meetings," Mairs said. "And so it's going to be wonderful and probably a little strange for people."

"It will just be kind of an adjustment."

Beth Mairs, director of Sudbury Indie Cinema Co-Op, at the group's venue at 162 Mackenzie Street. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

As for the films to be shown, Mairs said she is always looking to draw a broader representation that will speak to different people's experiences.

"For example, this year we're bringing France's official submission for an Oscar. We're bringing a Sundance winner. We're bringing top films from Hot Docs' Audience Choice Awards," Mairs said.

"In terms of the filmmakers, that's more on the documentary and short film side," she said. "And so we post an open call for submissions that goes worldwide, and we get submissions from around the world."

In total, the festival will screen 10 film programmes- three are a compilation of Queer and Trans shorts from around the world. In addition, Queer North's big on social events: the Thursday night opening party, and after-party, Saturday dinner, and a Sunday brunch are encouraged activities.