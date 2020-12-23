Greater Sudbury police charge Sudbury pub owner for ignoring pandemic regulations

Sudbury police say they are cracking down on businesses that are not complying with the province's pandemic regulations.

On Wednesday, officers charged the owner of a pub on Cedar Street for "failing to comply", and was released with a court date of May 4, 2021.

They also issued a "fail to comply" ticket to the manager of a sports bar on Notre Dame Avenue, which has a set fine of $750.

"The decision to charge the owner of the pub, rather than issue a fine, was based on numerous complaints received by our agencies regarding a complete disregard of the regulations under the Reopening Ontario Act," a police news release stated, noting that they were working in collaboration with City of Greater Sudbury By-law Services, Public Health Sudbury & Districts and the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario.

"The owner and staff of the business were educated, spoken to and then warned by various members of our agencies over the past couple of months."

Police say they "will continue to proactively and reactively inspect businesses in Greater Sudbury in order to ensure COVID-19 safety precautions are in place and that businesses and patrons are following Ontario Regulation 364/20."

They add they are grateful to "the owners and staff of businesses that continue to adapt throughout the pandemic and who are working hard to ensure the health, safety and well-being of our community."