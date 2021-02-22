Greater Sudbury resident facing $3K fine for breaking quarantine act

A Sudbury resident has been fined $3,000 for breaking the Quarantine Act.

City police say they received a call from a quarantine officer with the Public Health Agency of Canada on Saturday, saying they were told someone in the city had returned to Canada from the United States last Friday.

The person allegedly didn't have COVID-19 test results that meet federal requirements and was told to go to a designated quarantine facility in Toronto, but they refused. They returned to Greater Sudbury.

Police say they went to the person's residence and have issued a fine for failing to comply with the quarantine act and was directed to self-isolate for 14 days.

The federal government implemented an Emergency Order under the Quarantine Act earlier this month. It requires people entering Canada — whether by air, sea or land — to quarantine (self-isolate) themselves for 14 days if they are asymptomatic, to limit the introduction and spread of COVID-19. The 14-day period begins on the day the person enters Canada.