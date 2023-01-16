A new personal support worker (PSW) program is being offered in Sudbury and it's being delivered entirely in French.

The six-month course, which is being offered by Carrefour Options+ through the French Catholic School Board's continuing education programming, is the first of its kind in northern Ontario, said Jocelyne Leclair, the principal of the school.

"Technically there's only one other French board in the province that offers the program, which is in Ottawa and they have been a great help.They've provided us with resources and support in putting the program together because there isn't any French resources that exist," Leclair said.

The program's main objective, is to encourage more French-speaking people in the region to enter the sector. Leclair said the need for French-speaking PSWs in Ontario and specifically the north, has been a longstanding issue.

'It's vital'

"There is a need, especially in the outlying areas like the valley, in Chelmsford we also have St. Gabriel's but also here in Sudbury because we also have a lot of francophones," she said.

The program was launched on January 9th, with its first cohort. For now, Leclair said the program is being offered for free because of provincial funding that was made available to attract more people to the sector. However, Leclair said it's unclear if the province will renew its funding for next year.

Two students have enrolled into the program this year, Leclair said. As for next year, she said the school is aiming to have 10 students take part.

Alyssa Belanger, 19, is a former high school student with the school board and is part of the program's first cohort. She said she was excited about the prospect of learning how to help people in French.

"To me it's vital because I grew up in a French community and I've seen the struggle that my grandparents have had with simple things like ordering their coffees or going to MacDonald's," Belanger said.

"It's just important to me to be able to deliver these services in French and help them feel more comfortable in their long-term care facilities."

So far, Belanger said the course is going well and is happy with the learning pace. She said she's hoping to be able to care for people at St. Gabriel's in Azilda, where she grew up.

"I've had grandparents get surgery and not be able to get the care that they deserved and be a little bit on the back burner for these people who are working so hard to fulfil the demands of everybody," she said.

"I want to be able to help give more services like my grandparents."