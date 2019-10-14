With less than a week until election night, the polls have the Liberal Party of Canada and the Conservative Party of Canada neck and neck.

For the past few months, the two parties have been just above 30 per cent mark in both national support and seat projections, according to the CBC poll tracker.

"Less than a percentage point separates the Conservatives and the Liberals so it's a tight race, I can't remember the last time we've had such a close race," said Nadia Verrelli, a political science professor at Laurentian University.

She says at this point, the race is too close to call, but it's very unlikely that either party will win a majority government.

But Verrelli says she's a fan of minority governments.

"I think it forces parties to compromise and work together. So whatever that means for Canada I think we're going to see more discussion, more debate, more leaders arriving at a consensus, I think it's a good thing," she said.

"Regardless of who forms this minority government, be it the Conservatives or Liberals, they will have to negotiate and compromise in order to push through their plan ... But in the end what you'll see is policy legislation that takes into account the ideology divisions of more than just one party."

And with the race being so close, the word "coalition" has been mentioned.

Over the weekend, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh said he would try to form a coalition government if the Conservatives win the most seats without winning a majority. It appears Singh has distanced himself from that idea for now.

Verrelli says Canada hasn't had a true coalition government since around the time of the First World War.

"The textbook form a coalition you would see NDP members and Liberal members forming the cabinet, so under a coalition you'll see the NDP having a direct say and direct influence on the drafting of policy," she said.

She says another possibility is that the NDP prop up the Liberals, if the Liberals win a minority. Which would mean that the NDP would have some influence but not direct influence.

Verrelli adds that a coalition government between the Liberals and the NDP would mean some changes, but could be good for northern Ontario.

"We could see stronger climate change policies because the NDP platform seems to be a bit more vigilant in reducing carbon emissions," Verrelli said.

"I'm hoping the north would have more of a say in this coalition government, as for policy I think it depends on how strong this coalition is, but with job creation and climate change I would see benefits coming to the north."

However, Verrelli says she doesn't think a coalition government is likely.