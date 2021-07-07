Sudbury Pride to help reconnect and 'retain sense of community' lost during pandemic, organizer says

Organizers of this year's Sudbury Pride celebration say it will offer important chances for people to reconnect, especially after stay-at-home orders have left many without access to their usual support systems.

The six-day event has adopted a mostly virtual format once again this year, with a name to match—Queerantine 2.0. It begins Monday, July 12 and concludes on Sunday, July 18.

Chair Alex Tétreault says the 2021 Pride event is more than just a celebration for the 2SLGBTQ (two-spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning) community and its allies. A year of everyone spending more time at home due to public health measures has meant many people have become caught in non-supportive environments.

"Especially for queer youth, it's meant being sometimes stuck in situations at home where their identity isn't respected," he says. "It's really tough for the community to just retain that sense of community when you can't interact."

Health restrictions since March 2020 have also led to the closure of meeting spaces for the 2SLGBTQ community, notably Zigs Bar in Sudbury.

Event about celebration and raising awareness

Tétreault says he hopes the few in-person events this year will create more visibility and awareness of 2SLGBTQ people in the Sudbury area.

This could lead to more allies supporting and advocating for their causes, as well as allowing people to feel more comfortable embracing their identity.

"If they're exposed to the community, if they know what's going on — even just seeing just the sheer number of people that identify as part of the community out and about in the city, can really help kick people's thinking into gear and make them better allies," Tétreault says.

Sudbury's 2SLGBTQ community is not as large as the major cities in Ontario, he says, which can sometimes make them feel less able to create more welcoming communities without extra support.

Fan favourite returning

Making a comeback after a hiatus in 2020 is the (Little) Big Gay Cabaret, an evening of curated performances. Tétreault and his team have solicited performers and artists from the Sudbury area to record their art, and the festival will host a virtual premiere night on Thursday, July 15.

Sudbury Pride has also worked to include the area's 2SLGBTQ people through a series of community projects. One of those projects, Queeranzine, is a virtual booklet featuring written work and art from around Sudbury. It premieres on the same night as the cabaret.

Tétreault says the 2SLGBTQ community is a highly diverse group of people. He says creating events that speak to a variety of backgrounds is always a challenge his organization embraces, and hopes to continue pushing those boundaries in the coming years.

An offshoot of that is creating events directly designed to reach a wider audience and educate people about the lived experiences of those who identify as 2SLGBTQ.

The 2021 Sudbury Pride programming is free of charge. A full schedule is posted on the organization's website.

From Monday to Friday, the Big Nickel at Dynamic Earth will glow with the colours of the Pride flag.