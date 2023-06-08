A Sudbury, Ont., powerlifter will return to the world stage this month, aiming to hold the podium despite training setbacks in recent years after an injury.

Josée Seguin is representing Team Canada at the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin. The last summer games happened in Abu Dhabi in 2019.

At those games, Seguin took home three gold medals for deadlift, bench press and overall score, and a silver medal for her squat. Aside from a small meet in April in North Bay, Ont., Seguin said she hasn't been to any competitions since the start of the pandemic.

"There's a bit of pressure, I won't lie," she said. "It's nice to know that I'm going a second time."

Opening ceremonies will happen on June 17 and the competition begins on June 19. Seguin said she's received a lot of support from community members ahead of her trip.

Major challenges since last event

The pandemic meant Seguin could no longer access her gym in 2020, causing a gap in her training.

To help fill that void, she began skating. But this would soon bring disaster.

In 2020, while skating at Queen's Athletic Field in Sudbury, Seguin fell and broke her wrist. She now has a plate and several screws installed, and the recovery kept her away from the gym for a year.

Linda Liard Séguin, left, has been cheering on her daughter, Josée, for several years, including this 2018 photo before the national games in Nova Scotia. (Benjamin Aubé/CBC)

Seguin then needed another surgery last year when the plate began to rub against her bone. She was again kept from the gym until she healed.

Special Olympics Ontario's Sudbury community co-ordinator, Lynne Houle, has known Seguin since she began the program about 15 years ago. She said Seguin's determination, despite her injury, reflects her character.

"Josée is always one of these athletes that are always positive, has a good outlook. It was not a big thing for her when she broke her wrist; she continued, she preserved and just did wonderful," Houle said.

That injury, though, has changed Seguin's training. She said she has focused more on squats and deadlifts, which aren't as hard on her wrists as bench presses.

Josée Seguin has had to adjust her training after breaking her wrist, which has made her focus more on squats and deadlifts. (Submitted by Josée Seguin)

Her training also has to fit around her work as a personal support worker.

"It's a balancing act. I mean, I work sometimes 12-hour shifts," said Seguin. "I work, I come home, I change, I go to the gym, I come home, I sleep."

Community sendoff on Saturday

Houle has organized a send-off party for Seguin as she begins her trip to Germany. This Saturday, June 10, she has asked well-wishers to cheer on Seguin at the Greater Sudbury Airport, starting at 8:45 a.m.

Houle wanted "to give her a nice little send-off of good luck," she said.

Special Olympics Ontario Sudbury community co-ordinator Lynne Houle is organizing the send-off party for Josée Seguin. (Submitted by Lynne Houle)

Seguin, who has cerebral palsy, epilepsy and a vision impairment, said she's not entirely sure what to expect at this year's games – they're smaller in scale than pre-pandemic times. Competition was tough at the 2019 world games, when she eked out her top-place finishes with a margin of just five pounds.

Seguin said she can currently squat 220 pounds. Her bench press is up to 137 pounds and her deadlift is as much as 308 pounds.

Despite the pressure, Seguin said she's proud to be a role model for upcoming powerlifters in Sudbury. In the past year, she said the city's powerlifting club has grown from six to 12 members.

"It means a lot ... that they look up to me. They send me videos of their lifts and I congratulate them on their lifts and numbers," Seguin said.

Updated standings will be posted at the Berlin 2023 website and on the Berlin 2023 app.