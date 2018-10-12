Skip to Main Content
Sudbury power outage leaves 900 in the dark

Sudbury Hydro is reporting a power outage affecting approximately 900 residents.

Cause of outage remains unknown

Hydro crews in Sudbury have been dispatched to figure out the cause of an outage affecting 900 residents.

The outage ranges from Lorne Street to York Street, and Douglas Street to Martindale Road.

The cause and estimated time of restoration are currently unknown, but crews have been dispatched.

