Sudbury power outage leaves 900 in the dark
Sudbury Hydro is reporting a power outage affecting approximately 900 residents.
Cause of outage remains unknown
The outage ranges from Lorne Street to York Street, and Douglas Street to Martindale Road.
The cause and estimated time of restoration are currently unknown, but crews have been dispatched.
