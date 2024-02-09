Sudbury, Ont. pottery studio hosts watch parties for 'The Great Canadian Pottery Throw Down'

A pottery studio in Sudbury, Ont. is hosting weekly watch parties for every episode of The Great Canadian Pottery Throw Down on CBC.

Jennifer Robertson, of Schitt's Creek, hosts the show and Canadian star Seth Rogen is an occasional guest judge.

Lee Rader is a member of the Great White North studio in Sudbury, and said they were a fan of the original British version of the show.

"It's really fun to watch people that are at the same skill level as you really get challenged on how to make new things because it's inspiring," they said.

"It's like, oh, if they can do it, maybe I can do it too."

Lee Rader is a member of the Great White North potter studio in Sudbury. They say they are looking forward to watching 'The Great Canadian Pottery Throw Down'. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

Rader said they originally got into pottery in Waterloo, and when they moved to Sudbury, Great White North was the first place that showed up in a Google search.

"The community here is really nice," Rader said.

"Like, that's why I come a lot. Like I haunt this place. I'm here three or four times a week if I can help it."

Great White North owner Kathy Switzer started the studio out of her garage in 2020, and moved to a 4,000-square-foot space on Kelly Lake Road, in the city's south end, in 2022.

Jennifer Robertson, Seth Rogen, Natalie Waddell, Brendan Tang on The Great Canadian Pottery Throw Down. (Courtesy of CBC)

Switzer said she caught the pottery bug a few years earlier when a friend convinced her to take a class.

"I was on the wheel for about 10 minutes before it grabbed me. Like it was gripping," she said.

"I didn't understand why. There was a need in me that it filled that. I didn't even know it was there."

Switzer said she finds pottery therapeutic.

"The forced mindfulness that's associated with it is a gift," she said.

"It can be a struggle. Some days the clay will teach you when your brain is somewhere else."

Switzer said she's "pumped" to watch The Great Canadian Pottery Throw Down with her members.

"We're going to have a watch party so we can all get together, and celebrate and pick who we're cheering for and just build on the community that much more," she said.