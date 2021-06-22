Nadia Verrelli, a former Laurentian University professor who was laid off during a massive restructuring at the school, will be the Sudbury NDP candidate in the next federal election.

Verrelli was acclaimed as the candidate after Beth Mairs, who was on the ballot in the 2019 election, dropped out of the nomination race.

The NDP are hoping to unseat the incumbent Liberals, who have held the riding since 2015. Historically, only two Members of Parliament for the Sudbury riding represented the NDP: Bud Germa in 1967-68, and Glenn Thibeault from 2008-14.

In March, incumbent Paul Lefebvre said he would not be seeking re-election.

Verrelli's department at Laurentian University – political science – faced drastic cuts as the school worked its way through creditor protection after declaring itself insolvent.

Verrelli said she took issue with how local Liberal MPs handled that crisis.

According to a statement released by the party, Verrelli is a constitutional scholar and researcher with the Queens University Institute for Intergovernmental Relations. She is also an author, with her most recent book, No Legal Way Out, focused on domestic violence, coming to shelves in about a month.

The statement goes on to say that as a Laurentian University professor, Verrelli coordinated the popular Model Parliament program, and is credited with mentoring the large number of New Democratic youth who have taken up leadership roles in the party.

Cinefest CEO Tammy Frick and local health care executive Viviane Lapointe are seeking the Liberal nomination, expected to be decided on July 5, while Dr. Ian Symington is running for the Conservative Party.