Greater Sudbury Police responded to a "swatting" incident Monday evening in the Flour Mill neighbourhood.

Swatting is when a call is made to emergency services which either gives false information or is a prank designed to draw a large number of resources to a particular location or residence.

Sergeant Robin Marcotte, with the patrol operations, says these types of calls raise a number of concerns.

"It's a very large draw on our resources," he said.

"It requires a large police response to ensure both police safety, but also the safety of the public. And, as well, the people that are involved in the alleged incident."

Marcotte stresses that any time police are responding to a high-risk call, there's a possibility that someone could be injured, whether that's a police officer or a member of the public. This could happen when officers are responding to the call, trying to control the scene, conducting a search, or controlling individuals.

There is also a financial cost to swatting incidents when multiple units or specialized equipment respond to an incident.

Instigators could face mischief charges, liability

As for criminal charges, Marcotte says "for anybody charged with this type of offense the most appropriate charge would probably be mischief under the Criminal Code, for making a prank call."

But he adds there is another aspect, in that the person found responsible for the swatting incident could be held liable if there are injuries or impact that occur during the police response.

As for Monday's swatting incident, Marcotte says it was called in as an assault with a weapon.

"There was nothing identified why that particular location was selected."

Marcotte adds that based on the information police had, the amount of resources sent to the call was appropriate, although he didn't have a dollar figure for the entire incident.

"We still can't discount the call because it sounds like it might be [a hoax]...without getting there and doing the assessment, like every call we respond to."