Greater Sudbury police officer charged with assaulting a 12-year-old, suspended with pay

A Greater Sudbury Police Service officer was arrested and charged with assaulting a 12-year-old at a hockey game Tuesday in Espanola, Ont., and has been suspended with pay.

Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release that Melisa Rancourt, 50, who was a coach at the game, allegedly threatened and assaulted a 12-year-old player from an opposing team. No injuries were reported.

Rancourt has been charged with assault, uttering threats and causing a disturbance.

"While these allegations have yet to be proven in a court of law, the actions of one individual do not represent our members or reflect the values of our organization," Greater Sudbury police Chief Paul Pedersen said in a news release.

"It is always disturbing to hear of an officer who breaks the law and brings disrepute to the policing profession. This is in no way a reflection of our members who serve this community with pride and professionalism. We are confident that the matter will be investigated thoroughly and have confidence in our judicial system and the systems of accountability through the Police Services Act."

The GSPS said in a news release that under current legislation in Ontario, it's not possible to suspend a police officer without pay.

Section 89(1) of the Police Services Act of Ontario says, "If a police officer, other than a chief of police or deputy chief of police, is suspected of or charged with an offence under a law of Canada or of a province or territory or is suspected of misconduct as defined in Section 80, the chief of police may suspend him or her from duty with pay. 2007, c. 5, s. 10."

Previous incidents

On Oct. 27, 2022, Rancourt pled guilty to two charges of discreditable conduct and was demoted from first-class to fourth-class constable. She also had to do mandatory volunteer work at the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Centre for Holocaust Studies.

On Sept. 26, 2021, Rancourt refused to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination at a hockey game in Espanola, when recreational facilities were required to ask for vaccination status.

Police were called to intervene when Rancourt entered the arena while refusing to provide proof of vaccination, and making a scene, according to witnesses.

According to the disciplinary hearing that followed, a witness heard Rancourt yell, "I hope you're proud of yourself for calling the Nazis" in a loud, angry tone after she was handcuffed.

She was charged with resisting a peace officer and two counts of entering a premises when entry has been prohibited, contrary to the Trespass to Property Act.