Greater Sudbury Police officers will not be stopping people at random while Ontario remains under a Stay-at-Home Order.

Many police services posted to social media a day after the Premier announced strengthened enforcement under the order.

On Friday, Doug Ford said police would have the authority to stop people at random to ask where they were going and if their trip was essential.

By Saturday, many police services, including Greater Sudbury's, posted to social media to clarify what they would and would not be doing.

Paul Pedersen, chief of police for Greater Sudbury, says they issued messages to social media because there were questions and concerns about how police were going to apply this new power.

We will not be conducting random stops to enforce this legislation and will continue our balanced approach between education and enforcement where appropriate. <a href="https://t.co/EDjnD1v2qM">https://t.co/EDjnD1v2qM</a> —@ChiefPaul_GSPS

"Of course we're concerned with respect to keeping public trust, with respect to the balance of our authorities, with respect to how we're going to apply these new authorities," he said.

Pedersen says random stops — what many would call street checks or carding — disproportionately affects racialized, marginalized groups.

"We as a collective, and certainly me as the chief of police in this community, want it to be clear that even if we did have these new authorities, we weren't going to abuse those new authorities."

"I'm seeing lots of cars driving around, and I presume they're going to work, they're going shopping, they're going to medical appointments, as they're supposed to be. And I'm not about to set up a spot check on the Kingsway to ask everybody where they're going."

"That was the clarity that came from [making the social media posts]."

Balanced approach: education, enforcement

Pedersen says most Sudbury residents have complied with provincial restrictions throughout the past year of the pandemic.

He adds Greater Sudbury police officers use a balanced approach of education and enforcement where appropriate, when they come across someone who is not complying with COVID measures.

He does say it has been challenging for police when the region moves between colour-coded COVID-19 zones.

"In each one of the restricted zones, whether we're moving from green to yellow, to red to grey, to stay-at-home orders, there are legal changes that we need to be able to explain to our members as they get calls for service," he said.

Pedersen also wants residents to know they should be calling 311 for clarification on any provincial restrictions or measures, not 911.

He says the emergency communications personnel were inundated with calls this past weekend, and that tied up the lines for others trying to contact 911 for emergencies.

Simple message

Pedersen says the messaging right now should be simple.

"Stay at home unless you're going out for an essential reason; and right now, no gatherings outdoors except with members of your household," he said.

"If you stick to that, we can get through this huge burden on our medical system, huge risk for our frontline staff."

"There's a lot of things that this police service needs to do beyond COVID enforcement."