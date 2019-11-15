Skip to Main Content
Teen dies after downtown Sudbury stabbing
Sudbury

Teen dies after downtown Sudbury stabbing

Sudbury police say a 17-year-old male has died after a stabbing in downtown Sudbury, Friday morning.

Police call Cedar Street incident 'isolated'

CBC News ·
Sudbury police say they are looking for two men after a suspected stabbing on Cedar Street. (Casey Stranges/CBC)

Caution tape was stretched across a portion of Cedar Street near the Sudbury Transit Terminal Friday while police investigated. City buses were re-routed to collect passengers from Elm Street.

On Twitter, police said they were reviewing video as well as canvassing the area. 

Earlier, police had provided details of two suspects, later said those "descriptors...[are] not confirmed."

Sudbury police investigate the scene of a suspected stabbing near the Sudbury transit terminal on Cedar Street. (Casey Stranges/CBC)

Police now say this is a homicide investigation, call it an isolated incident. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Sudbury police.

Police said they will not be releasing the name of the victim out of respect for his family.

 

