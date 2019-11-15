Teen dies after downtown Sudbury stabbing
Police call Cedar Street incident 'isolated'
Sudbury police say a 17-year-old male has died after a stabbing in downtown Sudbury, Friday morning.
Caution tape was stretched across a portion of Cedar Street near the Sudbury Transit Terminal Friday while police investigated. City buses were re-routed to collect passengers from Elm Street.
On Twitter, police said they were reviewing video as well as canvassing the area.
Earlier, police had provided details of two suspects, later said those "descriptors...[are] not confirmed."
Police now say this is a homicide investigation, call it an isolated incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call Sudbury police.
Police said they will not be releasing the name of the victim out of respect for his family.
. UPDATE - the 17 y/o transported to hospital has since died from his injuries. His name will not be released out of respect for his family’s wishes. This is now a Homicide investigation. This in an isolated incident. Anyone w info is asked to contact us 705-675-9171 x2320—@SudburyPolice
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.