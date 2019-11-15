Sudbury police report possible stabbing downtown, ask people to avoid the area

Sudbury police say one man is in critical condition after a possible stabbing in downtown Sudbury this morning, and people are asked to avoid the area.

On Twitter, police said it happened on Cedar Street near Pita Pit, and there are two possible suspects, both men.

One is described as wearing a white t-shirt with a red jacket.

The second potential suspect is described by police as white, wearing a grey sweat shirt, dark pants, and carrying dark back pack.

Sudbury police investigate the scene of a suspected stabbing near the Sudbury transit terminal on Cedar Street. (Casey Stranges/CBC)

People are asked not to approach anyone matching the descriptions.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sudbury police.

More to come.