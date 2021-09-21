Greater Sudbury police are pursuing a man involved in two collisions Tuesday morning near Longyear Drive and the Falconbridge Highway in northern Ontario.

Police said the man was first spotted driving a pickup erratically around Coté Boulevard in Hanmer. He collided with a vehicle on Skead Road. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

The suspect stole the other driver's vehicle, police said, and got into a second collision near Longyear Drive. The other driver in that collision was not injured, but the suspect then fled on foot.

Police said members of the K9 unit assisted patrol officers to search the area. When they were checking vehicles in the area, one driver hesitated to approach them and then fled by foot.

Police said the suspect is still in the Longyear Drive area.

They described him as a man in his 20s with short dark hair. He was last seen wearing a red shirt with red and beige plaid pyjama pants.

Police said anyone with information related to this person's whereabouts should contact them at 705-675-9171.