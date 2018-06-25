For the second year in a row, Sudbury police officers who participate in the city's Pride Parade will do so but not in uniform.

Fierté Sudbury Pride will take place between July 9 and 15. Last year, Sudbury police made the choice to march in the parade out of uniform, a decision made amidst a national debate on police participation in Pride events.

In Toronto, police withdrew an application to take part in the Pride Parade in that community.

In a joint release between Sudbury police and Fietré Sudbury Pride, the groups state it was a "mutual decision" that officers participating will not wear uniforms, with the exception of traffic management unit officers doing traffic control.

"There are still members who have expressed a discomfort with the visible presence of uniforms," Aedan Charest, past co-chair of Fietré Sudbury Pride said.

The group says Sudbury police have taken steps to be better allies, including attending the event "out of uniform and walking as guests in our space."

Police chief Paul Pedersen says the event is about promoting inclusion, diversion and acceptance.

"Our members always receive a warm reception from Sudbury Pride and we are honoured that organizers continue to invite us to take part in all of their scheduled events," he said.

"The Pride Parade is about unity and equality and out of respect, our members will walk out of uniform. We will continue to work in collaboration with Fierté Sudbury Pride to create safe spaces, promote inclusivity and understanding and break down barriers."

The parade takes place July 14th.