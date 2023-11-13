Police find second body while searching for evidence in Carole Fournier murder

Sudbury Police say a second body has been found in a wooded area west of McNeill Boulevard during a search over the weekend.

On Saturday, police conducted an evidence search in connection with the murder of Carol Fournier. Her body was found last Wednesday in that same area.

Police said the 40 year old woman died of blunt force injuries.

During the search, police found the body of Rick Jones, 47.

A post-mortem will be done on Tuesday to determine the cause of death but police said foul play is not suspected.

Police said in consultation with Fournier's family, they can confirm that prior to being murdered, Fournier was in a relationship with Jones.

They also confirmed there were two outstanding warrants for Jones for intimate partner violence incidents involving Fournier.

Detectives in the major crime section of the criminal investigation division continue to investigate both deaths.

Anyone with information about either death is asked to contact Sudbury Police.