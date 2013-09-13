The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) is aiming to curb a recent spike in the number of thefts from stores in the area.

Greater Sudbury Police officers are now stationed in several LCBO stores across the city.

The officers are considered paid officers — working outside their normal hours of duty — and were hired by individual stores amid concerns of the rising thefts.

According to the GSPS's crime analyst, there were already close to 70 reported thefts from LCBO locations in 2019, although those numbers were not official. In 2018, police said there were 73 reported thefts, while in 2016 and 2017 the numbers were 30 and 25, respectively. In 2014, there were also 73 reported thefts from liquor stores.

These trends match peaks and valleys of reports from all other businesses in the city, police said. Police added that other stores that sell alcohol in Sudbury have not seen a similar increase.

A crime analyst with the Greater Sudbury Police Services created a chart showing the increase in thefts from LCBO stores in Sudbury (red) and thefts from other businesses (blue.) (Greater Sudbury Police Services)

Police have also recently made several arrests in connection with these incidents, and a spokesperson with the GSPS told CBC News "in most cases we have found that the same few individuals are responsible for numerous incidents."

In a statement to CBC Sudbury, an LCBO spokesperson said staff and customer safety are both "top priorities."

"We are always working to strengthen actions that prevent shop theft, including increasing security personnel in-store which sometimes includes paid-duty police."

A spokesperson with Ontario Public Service Employees Union, the union representing LCBO workers, told CBC News that representatives from the union are meeting with the LCBO this week to "discuss and propose safety initiatives" that they hope will be shared publicly.

A paid duty officer can be requested for various reasons including traffic control, wide load escorts, and security at business and events, the GSPS said.

Some LCBO locations have used third-party security contractors in the past and continue to use them, but the GSPS said that the presence of paid officers deters crime, as well as reduces potential risk to security officers, who generally do not have the level of training, authority or "use of force" that police have.

According to the GSPS website, a constable's hourly rate is $70.41 per hour.