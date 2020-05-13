Four abandoned kittens in Sudbury are now at a local shelter after police and a citizen rescued them from a dumpster.

Police say they received a call around 2:20 this morning about an animal in distress at an apartment complex on Edmund Street.

When officers arrived, they were met by the caller who told them there were kittens in a dumpster on the property. The animals could be heard crying and moving inside.

Officers and the caller managed to get the four kittens out of the dumpster. They were taken to the police station and police say they will be placed with the 4Champ Animal Rescue, which has a nursing mother cat.

Anyone with details on this incident is asked to phone police or Crime Stoppers.