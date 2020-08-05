Sudbury police investigating fatal crash on MR 35
Sudbury police say a 51-year-old man is dead following a collision on Municipal Road 35 near Notre Dame Street between Azilda and Chelmsford Wednesday morning.
Police say motorcycle driver, 51, pronounced dead at scene
The collision occurred involved a motorcycle and pickup truck.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the pickup truck, a 49-year-old woman, was taken to hospital and treated for injuries.
The road remains closed while the investigation continues, police said