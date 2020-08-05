Skip to Main Content
Sudbury police investigating fatal crash on MR 35
Sudbury

Sudbury police say a 51-year-old man is dead following a collision on Municipal Road 35 near Notre Dame Street between Azilda and Chelmsford Wednesday morning.

Police say motorcycle driver, 51, pronounced dead at scene

Sudbury police are investigating a crash which claimed the life of a man, 51, near Chelmsford. (Yvon Theriault/CBC)

The collision occurred involved a motorcycle and pickup truck.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the pickup truck, a 49-year-old woman, was taken to hospital and treated for injuries.

The road remains closed while the investigation continues, police said 

