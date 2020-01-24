Sudbury police look for suspects after theft of prosthetic leg
Greater Sudbury police are looking for two people who allegedly stole a prosthetic leg in a break-in early Thursday morning.
Sudbury homeowner's pants, wallet and prosthetic leg allegedly stolen
Police in northeastern Ontario say they're looking for two people suspected of stealing a prosthetic leg.
The Greater Sudbury Police Service says the alleged theft happened early Thursday morning when two people entered a home while the occupant was asleep.
They allege the suspects took a pair of pants from off the homeowner's bed.
Inside the pants were the homeowner's wallet and prosthetic leg.
Police do not have any suspect descriptions at this time.
Anyone with information on the suspects or the location of the prosthetic leg is being asked to come forward.
