Sudbury police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects involved in a shooting Feb. 28 at the intersection of Lasalle Boulevard and Notre Dame Avenue.

Investigators say close to 11:30 Friday night, two vehicles pulled up beside one another at the intersection of Lasalle and Notre Dame.

Words were exchanged and police say a passenger in the back seat of one vehicle pulled out a handgun and fired at the other vehicle.

Police say multiple rounds were fired.

No one was harmed, and the victim and four passengers drove away.

Police say the suspects are described as two black men. The driver is described as having short hair and wearing a dark-coloured hoodie. The passenger had braided hair and was wearing a dark-coloured tuque.

The suspect vehicle is described as a smaller four-door black car, possibly a Hyundai, while the gun is described as a black Glock-style semi-automatic handgun.

Police say brass 9mm Luger casings were found at the scene.

At this time police say this is believed to be a targeted and isolated incident, and the suspects are believed to be known to the victims.

Anyone who has video evidence of the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 705-222-TIPS (8477).

Or, if you have any information, contact lead investigator, Detective Constable Ryan Hutton, at 705-675-9171, ext. 2310 or 705-918-5457.