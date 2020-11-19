Sudbury police investigate gunfire reports in Frood Road area

An investigation is underway after Sudbury police received multiple calls about gun shots being fired in the area of Frood Road.

Police say they started getting calls around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday. They were told several people were seen arguing outside a home before the sound of gun shots was heard.

Officers found multiple shell casings on the ground outside of the home. They reviewed security footage and found four men were involved in the altercation that lead to one firing a gun into the air several times.

All four fled on foot.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.