Sudbury police investigate gunfire reports in Frood Road area
An investigation is underway after Sudbury police received multiple calls about gun shots being fired in the area of Frood Road.
An investigation is underway after Sudbury police received multiple calls about gun shots being fired in the area of Frood Road.
Police say they started getting calls around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday. They were told several people were seen arguing outside a home before the sound of gun shots was heard.
Officers found multiple shell casings on the ground outside of the home. They reviewed security footage and found four men were involved in the altercation that lead to one firing a gun into the air several times.
All four fled on foot.
Police ask anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.