Sudbury police seeking help to identify woman pushed into truck following Frood Road argument

Sudbury police are concerned for a woman's well-being after she was involved in an argument with two men early Wednesday morning.

Police said they were alerted to a suspicious incident on Frood Road at 12:55 a.m., Wednesday.

According to police, a woman was seen getting out of a grey or silver pickup truck near the intersection of Frood Road and Jean Street before getting involved in an argument with someone inside the truck.

The woman walked away from the truck, but a man left the truck and chased her down Frood Road. The driver then put the truck in reverse to catch up with the arguing couple.

Police said the man caught up to the woman, then pushed her back inside the truck before driving in the direction of downtown.

Police describe the woman as approximately 20-years old with dark hair. She was wearing a toque, dark pants and a dark bomber style jacket with fur around the hood.

The driver of the vehicle is described by police as being a man, approximately 30-years old with very short hair and a short beard. Police said he was wearing a red and black plaid jacket at the time of the incident.

Police say the man who chased the woman is approximately 30-years old, clean shaven with dark eyebrows. He was wearing a black and white toque, a black skidoo-style jacket with white trim and a reflective vest.

Police say anyone who may have information about the people involved in this incident should call (705) 675-9171 ext. 2331.