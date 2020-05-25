Greater Sudbury Police are investigating a weapons complaint from over the weekend.

Officers were called to Christakos Street Sunday morning about two men who were outside a home with what they were told were illegal firearms. The men had gone inside the residence when police arrived.

Officers set up a perimeter and tactical and K9 Units were called to attend. Police say a 30-year old man left the home from the rear door and was taken into custody. Sudbury Police then closed a portion of Howey Drive down to pedestrian and motor traffic, while the second man remained inside the residence.

Police had been told he had multiple firearms with him. Officers tried multiple times to contact the man but he was uncooperative.

Police say around 5:30 a.m. Monday, OPP tactical officers entered the home and took a 23 year old man into custody.

Both men remain in custody as officers conduct a search warrant at the residence.

Howey Drive has since reopened.

