Police in Sudbury are getting ready to see downtown through a different lens — literally.

The Greater Sudbury Police Service is upgrading its downtown "eye in the sky" surveillance system by installing new high-resolution cameras, and switching from a fibre optic to a wireless camera system.

There are currently 17 surveillance cameras spread out throughout the downtown core. Thirteen of those cameras will be replaced.

The metal boxes containing the camera's wiring have also been changed and now feature the logos of police, the city, the Lions Club and the Downtown BIA.

Increased visibility

The system is far more visible than before, and that's by design according to IT manager Paul Notman.

"In some cases people may become complacent, may forget they're on camera. So this is a way just so signify, 'Hey, we're here. You can feel safe the police are watching. You're under surveillance while you're in the downtown core,'" Notman explained.

The upgrades will cost around $86,000 to install, but police say it will save about $17,000 annually.

Notman said the new technology has already been used successfully in other parts of the city.

"We put a brand new wireless camera into Hnatyshyn Park in 2016 and it's been incredibly successful," he said.

"The wireless connection has been very good, and the camera quality has been amazing. We took a look at that and decided it was time to do a wholesale change of all the cameras."

Testing for the new equipment will continue over the coming weeks, while the old cameras remain in place. The full system is expected to be up and running by the end of the year.

Police say the 'eye in the sky' has been used to look in to over 50 incidents in each of the past three years.