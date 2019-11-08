Greater Sudbury Police have made an arrest in a significant investigation that helped take a dangerous drug off the street.

A 33-year old Sudbury man was arrested on Wednesday.

The Drug Enforcement Unit had been conducting a trafficking investigation over the past several months.

They say the individual was trafficking the fentanyl and heroin mixture known as "purple heroin" in a residential area full of children.

Police say exposure to even a small amount of purple heroin could be lethal.

When police searched the man's home on Atlee Avenue, officers found over 120 grams of the deadly drug with a street value of $48,720.

Police also found 14-40 mg oxycodone pills, almost 2,600 methamphetamine pills, and more than $13,000 in cash.

The man now faces three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of property obtained by crime.