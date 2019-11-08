Sudbury Police make significant drug trafficking arrest
Police say 33-year old man trafficking dangerous drug in residential area full of children
Greater Sudbury Police have made an arrest in a significant investigation that helped take a dangerous drug off the street.
A 33-year old Sudbury man was arrested on Wednesday.
The Drug Enforcement Unit had been conducting a trafficking investigation over the past several months.
They say the individual was trafficking the fentanyl and heroin mixture known as "purple heroin" in a residential area full of children.
Police say exposure to even a small amount of purple heroin could be lethal.
When police searched the man's home on Atlee Avenue, officers found over 120 grams of the deadly drug with a street value of $48,720.
Police also found 14-40 mg oxycodone pills, almost 2,600 methamphetamine pills, and more than $13,000 in cash.
The man now faces three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of property obtained by crime.