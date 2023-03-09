Sudbury police say they have charged four individuals following a serious attack in downtown Sudbury.

It was the second violent incident in downtown Sudbury in 12 hours.

According to a post on Twitter Thursday morning, police responded to an assault on Paris and Larch Street.

Police said a man, 49, was the victim of an assault in a residential building on Brian McKee Lane. He was sent to Health Sciences North with serious injuries.

Police set up a heavy presence in the area, and around 8:45 am, officers entered the building to ensure the safety of people inside. Officers found numerous weapons including a rifle, pellet guns and knives.

A 41-year-old man, a 48-year-old man, a 49-year-old man and a 58-year-old man have all been

charged with Attempt Murder and will attend bail court Friday.

Police say it was a targeted incident, as the parties involved are believed to be known to each other.

Police officers investigate a residential building in downtown Sudbury following a serious assault Thursday morning. (Casey Stranges/CBC)

'Targeted incident'

In a separate incident on Wednesday night, police responded to a weapons complaint in the area of Cedar and Paris Streets.

Upon arrival, officers found a man, 19, with serious but non-life-threatening injuries in what appeared to be a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital by City of Greater Sudbury Paramedic Services, police said.

Police said they believe two men went to residential unit on Cedar Street and an altercation took place resulting in the man being shot.

The two men, who police say were dressed in dark clothing, then fled the scene

This is a targeted incident as it is believed that the individuals involved are known to each other, police said.