Sudbury police investigators made errors in 13 child sex cases: 'That's a devastating impact for their morale'

A CBC investigation has revealed that mistakes made by Greater Sudbury Police impacted 13 child pornography cases, including one where police errors led to the dropping of charges.

The details only came to light after a ruling from the provincial Privacy Commissioner, some two years after CBC filed freedom of information requests.

"We're committed to rebuilding the public trust. We can't undo the things that were done, but we can make ourselves better moving forward," said Robert Norman, inspector of strategic operations.

"I know the organization is working toward building that transparency piece. We need to do that. We need to ensure that the public has confidence and trust in its police service and we do that through transparency."

In December 2021, a Sudbury court heard that the constitutional rights of a suspect had been violated by police, that it had happened in another child sex exploitation case the year before and that this was a "systemic" practice of Greater Sudbury Police.

At the time, CBC requested information on the extent of these errors and how many cases they affected and the police force would only say that the errors have been "addressed through both specific and general training," that the mistakes "did not meet the threshold for discipline" and that the department was "committed to moving forward."

A request was filed under Freedom of Information laws, which Greater Sudbury Police initially rejected, arguing the information would compromise law enforcement investigations, infringe on personal privacy, among other reasons.

After that decision was appealed to the Information and Privacy Commissioner, the police released a training precis used by the Crown Attorney's office to educate officers on the constitution rights of suspects in October 2020, but most of it was blacked out.

In arguing against the release of the information, Sudbury police told the commissioner that a significant amount of detail about these cases had already been made public, claiming that the CBC "was provided with as much information as possible, which is always our practice, and it does not benefit us to withhold information to prevent negative

publicity."

In its ruling, the commissioner agreed with the Greater Sudbury Police on some of the information it wanted to keep private, but also found that some records "would not constitute an unjustified invasion of personal privacy because

the desirability of public scrutiny over the police outweighs the factors favouring privacy protection."

Lawyer Michael Lacy was the first to raise concerns about the 'systemic' investigative practices of Greater Sudbury back in 2020. (Richard Agecoutay/CBC)

The documents detail how officers with the Internet Child Exploitation Unit routinely asked suspects for the passwords to their computers or other devices before they had a chance to consult with a lawyer, in violation fo their constitutional rights.

Greater Sudbury Police now say the errors in the 13 cases also included not bringing an accused person before a court as soon as possible and delays in disclosure to defence counsel.

"The upper brass of the Sudbury police service still don't seem to recognize that what was going on was wrong," said Michael Lacy, the defence lawyer who first raised concern about the investigative mistakes in court.

He says police officers do from "time to time" make errors "in good faith, ask questions that they ought not to have asked" but in his 25 years in law, he's never seen a police force with "such a systemic practice" as Greater Sudbury.

Inspector Norman says he wasn't surprised when he heard of the investigative errors because "case law is ever changing" and "you don't know what you don't know."

"There's no blaming here, there's no shaming, there's no ignorance or negligence in anything that we did. If there was, there would have been more far more withdrawals," said Norman.

"It's very frustrating...Anytime there's a misstep or an unintentional discovery that we were proceeding in a wrong direction, that's a devastating impact for our members. That's a devastating impact for their morale.

"They don't want to feel responsible for someone walking free on a technicality."

Greater Sudbury Police Insp. Robert Norman says the police force is looking to 'rebuild the public trust' while saying that there was 'no ignorance or negligence' in the 13 cases affected by investigative errors. (Erik White/CBC )

But Lacy says these constitutional protections are vital to the justice system.

"It's a much more important thing than just trying to characterize this as a technicality. It's about protecting everyone and making sure the police are held accountable," he said.

"To ensure that we don't engage in an ends-justify-the-means approach to policing."

The documents obtained by CBC also refer to "challenges" in the relationship between Sudbury police and the local Crown Attorney's office, mentioning that a prosecutor "insinuated" that a Sudbury detective was "lying" about how he conducted an investigation.

At other points the internal police documents say that police-Crown relationship has "suffered" and is "struggling," because of these 13 cases, while noting "it is imperative these relationships remain professional and respectful as the volume of cases will only increase."

Norman says he can't comment on those statements, but is confident that the Crown and police continue to work well together.