Marcella Nabigon-Guerin wants to see more collaboration between Greater Sudbury Police and child welfare partners who all work to keep Indigenous children and families safe.

The service manager with Kina Gbezhgomi Child and Family Services participated in one of the four virtual community safety consultation sessions this week.

Greater Sudbury Police and its police services board have been gathering feedback from community groups and individuals. The input will be used to help set priorities within the next strategic plan said board chair Al Sizer.

Each session included a different focus including the downtown, seniors and Indigenous issues. Friday's session will focus on education. The feedback is meant to help police improve service delivery.

"We're aware of a lot of the concerns that are occurring and if we can get some feedback on how best we can address those issues and what they want us to focus on, that will certainly help," Sizer said.

"Equity, diversity, and inclusion is important; the strategic plan is important as we move forward and everything else that is affecting the residents of our community."

Sizer said the four areas of focus were chosen due to data and calls the police service has been receiving.

Wednesday's session had an Indigenous focus. That's the one Nabigon-Guerin participated in.

She is with Kina Gbezhgomi Child and Family Services, which covers seven First Nations in the region, as well as First Nations members who are off-reserve but within Sudbury and Manitoulin.

"I'm just going to speak from a child welfare perspective because that's where I'm coming from," Nabigon-Guerin said.

She told the panel she wants police to work together with Indigenous child welfare agencies when they're both working with the same families, on the same cases.

"Where we can develop either relationship agreements or partnership agreements where we can work together on some of the same cases," Nabigon-Guerin said.

"I feel like a lot of times we're working in silos."

"Your input is very much appreciated and very relevant," said Staff Sergeant Sandra Decaire, who chaired the virtual session.

"We don't have to wait for the new strategic direction to be completed; We can implement actions beforehand. This isn't going to be the end of the discussion today; This is the start of the discussion"

Once the consultations are done this week, residents can still email feedback to the police services board.

"As we transition from the current to upcoming strategic direction, we will continue to build on our successes while using technology, innovation and leveraging community partnerships to better serve our community," Greater Sudbury Police Chief Paul Pedersen said in a news release.

"We are committed to ensuring the safety, security and wellness of Greater Sudbury with an emphasis on the effective and efficient deployment of resources," he added.

The three-year strategic plan is expected to be finished and approved by the board by the end of March 2023.