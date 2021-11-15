Sudbury police charge teen for publishing hateful song on social media

Sudbury police arrested and charged a teenage boy on multiple counts for writing a song with hateful and threatening lyrics.

Police said the 13-year-old boy wrote a song directed at another young person based on their sexual orientation that also included references to damaging school property.

Police said the teen published the song on social media. Following an investigation on Nov. 11, police said they found other songs written by the teenager that also contained hateful lyrics.

Police charged the 13 year-old with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and uttering threats to burn, destroy or damage property.

Police said in a press release they released the suspect, and he is due back in court on Jan. 20 to answer to the charges.

"We know that hate crimes and hate-bias incidents are extremely under-reported and we are working hard to change that," the press release said.

"The Greater Sudbury Police Service takes reports of hate-motivated crime and hate-bias incidents very seriously and we recognize the impact on and pain felt by community members when there is evidence of hatred. We want to assure you that we are committed to investigating these situations thoroughly."

Greater Sudbury Police noted the 13-year-old's charges do not meet the threshold of a hate crime, however, and would be hate-motivated crimes instead.