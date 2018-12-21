Sudbury police will ask for a budget increase to hire more officers in 2019.

This week, police chief Paul Pedersen presented the proposed police budget for next year to the Sudbury Police Services Board.

It works out to $59.9 million, a 3.8 per cent increase from 2018.

Chief Pedersen says no new officers have been added to the force since 2011.

"Over the years, we've tried tightening our belt, we've tried using alternative methods of delivering service whether it's online or the innovative community safety personnel program," he says.

"At a certain point in time, some of these functions can only be done by a sworn police officer."

The 3.8 per cent increase would allow police to hire four new officers. Pedersen says public feedback has been done to determine where those officers will go.

"Overwhelmingly the feedback that we're getting from the public is more police presence, specifically more police presence downtown and more focus on traffic enforcement," he says.

Two of the officers would be assigned to downtown while the other two would work on traffic enforcement.

Pedersen says adding more staff will help officers on the force who over the years, have had to start dealing with new types of crimes including human trafficking, sexting and cybercrimes.

"It was completely not on the radar in 2011 when we last saw our increase in sworn personnel. We're at the point now where staff is the solution to move forward," he says.

Paul Pedersen is the chief of Greater Sudbury Police Services. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

"I can't think of any other business that takes on more work and more work and more work and isn't able to address it with increased staffing."

Pedersen adds the increase would also allow the force to hire four civilian staff who would work in the 911 communications centre.

He will present the proposed 2019 police budget to city council in January. If it's approved, the new police officers would likely start mid-year.