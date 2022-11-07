Northeastern police budgets continue to climb despite calls to defund police, divert mental health calls

Police budgets have been on the rise across Canada over the course of the pandemic, despite urgent calls across the country to defund police and reallocate that money to social programs — and northern Ontario is no exception.

The calls to action followed the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, as well as other violent incidents in the U.S. and Canada, involving police and people in mental health crisis.

In Sault Saint Marie the police budget has gone up about $8 million since 2019 — from $25.5 million to about $32 million in 2022. If passed by city council, the budget could jump by another $1.5 million in 2023.

Meanwhile in Greater Sudbury, the police budget has increased from $63 million in 2020 to $68 million in 2022. If passed by council, the budget would spike to about $73 million.

The police budgets in Timmins and North Bay's budgets have also gone up, but not as drastically.

Police services across northeastern Ontario point to a number of factors behind the steady climb in police budgets. The services have said that generally the cost to police has risen significantly as a result of inflation. That's paired with the added ongoing challenge of staffing shortages.

Police services in northeastern Ontario said they simply can't deliver the services, which include responding to a rise of mental-health related calls, without more people.

"People need to know that policing is expensive, with increased calls of violence and crisis and mental mental health crisis, weapons and drugs," said Lincoln Louttit, with Sault Ste. Marie police.

Last year alone, Louttit said the police service received about 800 mental health calls. To compare, Sudbury received about 1,000 similar calls in 2020. But that number jumped to more than 2,500 in 2022.

Sudbury police chief Paul Pedersen congratulates Sgt. Matt Hall in this photo from 2020. Hall is the coordinator of Sudbury's mobile crisis rapid response team (MCRRT). (Twitter @ChiefPaul_GSPS)

Dedicated mental health crisis units

"There's a lot of people involved in these calls for service, so that's what really drives costs up, is the complexity and the increasingly violent nature of the calls for service that we've seen in this community," Louttit said.

Many police services in the northeast, like Sault Ste. Marie, have Mobile Crisis Rapid Response Teams (MCRRT) where police officers are paired with a mental health clinician or nurse to respond to mental health-related calls.

Sgnt. Matt Hall is with the Greater Sudbury Police Service's community response unit. He says he'd like to see the city's MCRRT grow — and that costs more money.

"People are concerned with the budget rising," he said. "I get it."

"However, our community needs services like this with our mental health teams to be providing better care to our members of our community. And it's the right care and it's the most professional care that we can provide," he said.

Lee-Anne McCorkall, a crisis worker with Sault Ste. Marie Police Service, says having a trained social worker on mental health crisis makes situations "less confrontational." (Samantha Juric/CBC)

Mental health units not new to the northeast

Hall said there are hopes to expand the unit with the addition of another nurse and dedicated officer as demand is only growing. However, the proposed 2023 police budget in Sudbury did not specifically include increased funds or additional personnel to the unit.

While Sudbury's mental health crisis unit was established in 2021, other stations in the northeast were much faster in addressing the need for mental health professionals during crisis calls. North Bay began its unit in 2014 and Sault Ste. Marie has been running its program since 2015.

However, while police in the northeast may appear to have been ahead in evolving their approach to mental health calls, the objective hasn't necessarily been to divert police from the calls altogether, but rather, to ensure that there is a mental health professional present in responding to them.

Lee-Anne McCorkall is a registered social worker with Sault Saint Marie police's mobile crisis unit. She said she works alongside officers to make calls involving people in mental health crises "less confrontational."

"The officer is more perceived as an authoritative type person and then when you're paired with a crisis worker, we can build that little bit more of a therapeutic rapport, can provide a little bit of ease to the person, give them some reassurance," she said.

While calls to remove police from mental-health related calls in Canada endure, Louttit said it would be challenging to make that happen as mental health calls are often violent. Nurses and clinicians who are part of the MCRRT team aren't trained to deal with those kinds of calls.

"One of our patrol officers will attend first to sort of secure the scene and make sure that it's safe for MCRRT to attend. So the fact that our MCRRT team do not attend active violent calls would make it difficult for police to not be involved in any sort of way," Louttit said.