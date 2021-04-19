Sudbury police say a third person has died following a fire at a home on Bruce Avenue earlier this month.

Crews were called to the fire last weekend, and two people died as a result of the blaze.

Two others were taken to hospital with critical injuries, including a 33-year-old woman who was flown to a hospital in Toronto due to the severity of her injuries.

Police say she died last week.

Her name is not being released at the request of her family.

Police say a post-mortem exam will be done to assist in determining the cause of her death.

None of the other residents in the building at the time of the fire sustained any injuries, however a number of residents were displaced due to the fire.