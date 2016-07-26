Greater Sudbury Police Services Board says Canada's bail system needs reform

The Greater Sudbury Police Service says Canada's bail system is need of change, following a the deaths of a number of police officers across the country, in recent months.

In January, premiers across the country called on the federal government to consider legislative changes to the country's bail system. The proposed changes would make it harder for violent repeat offenders to obtain bail when it comes to some firearm offences.

Premiers called on the federal government to establish a "reverse onus" system for specific firearm offences that would require the person seeking bail to demonstrate why they should not remain behind bars.

Now, the Ontario Association of Police Services Boards (OAPSB) is requesting input on the issue from police forces across the province. The association recently launched a survey, polling police boards on whether they were in support of bail reform. Now, the organization is asking for further comment or recommendations on the issue.

It's the chronic violent, repeat offenders that pose the greatest risk to public safety. — Greater Sudbury Police Chief Paul Pedersen

Greater Sudbury Police Chief Paul Pedersen briefly spoke to the city's police board about the complexity of the issue on Wednesday.

"We've publicly supported the position of OAPSB on a provincial and a national level. We're very clear that we're talking about a very small subset of those involved in the judicial system. It's the chronic violent, repeat offenders that pose the greatest risk to public safety," Pedersen told the board.

"There's a whole series of issues with respect to the efficiency of the judicial system, not the least of which, is wanting to ensure that the right people are going into the judicial system and that others have pathways outside the judicial system," he said.

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti rises during Question Period on Thursday, February 9, 2023 in Ottawa. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

The Sudbury police board has drafted a letter addressed to the Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino, signed by the board's chair councillor Al Sizer, in support of bail reform.

"An emerging pattern is that chronic violent offenders on judicial interim release are committing further violent criminal acts. A number of high-profile crimes which have allegedly been committed by accused persons who are out on bail is prompting a pursuit of a much tougher bail system," the letter said.

"In many cases, the accused was on pre-trial release for an allegation of violence or firearms offences. The subsequent offences committed were completely preventable and we join others seeking immediate change," the letter said.

The Sudbury police board is expected to submit the letter to OAPSB, once finalized, on February 23.



Canada's Minister of Justice David Lemetti has said the federal government is giving bail reform "serious consideration."