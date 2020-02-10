Sudbury police arrest 5 after west end shooting

The Greater Sudbury Police Service say they have arrested five people after a shooting on Whittaker Street Sunday night.

Police responded to reports of a weapons complaint at a residential complex Sunday around 8:45 p.m. According to reports, a 24-year-old man had been shot and the shooter had fled the scene on foot, getting into a dark vehicle.

The caller was able to get a license plate number.

Detectives found the vehicle in a parking lot off Lasalle Boulevard, where they saw an individual running out of the bush and returning to the vehicle.

The driver then drove down Lasalle Boulevard heading towards Azilda.

According to police, officers conducted a high-risk stop at the intersection on Municipal Road 35 and Marier Street, where they removed 5 people– three men, aged 18, 20 and 24 years old, and two women, 22 and 24– from the car.

After searching the vehicle, officers located a replica firearm inside the car. The K9 Unit was dispatched to the wooded area behind the parking lot of off Lasalle Boulevard where the firearm believed to have been used in the shooting was located.

While at the hospital, staff alerted officers that a second man had arrived at the hospital having sustained a gunshot wound. The 25-year old man was treated for his injuries and released into police custody, as he was breaching conditions of a judicial order and he is also wanted on an outstanding arrested warrant in southern Ontario.

The 18 and 20-year-old men have been charged with two counts of Attempt Murder with a Restricted Firearm, all five individuals pulled from the vehicle have been charged with Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose.

Their names cannot be released as the information has not yet been sworn to through the court process.

The six individuals remain in police custody as the investigation is ongoing and are expected to attend bail court Monday to answer to the charges.

Police said they do not believe that there is any threat to the general public.

