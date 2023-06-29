911 calls to Sudbury police up 10% this year, but internet child exploitation calls up 157%

Sudbury Police have seen a 10 per cent increase in 911 calls so far this year, compared to the same period last year.

From Jan. 1 to May 31, 2023, police received a 160 per cent increase in noise complaints, compared to the same period last year, and a 157 per cent increase in calls for service related to internet child exploitation investigations.

In a presentation to the Sudbury Police Services Board on June 21, Andrea Savage, manager of the city's emergency communications centre, said there were 7,155 911 calls in May, which was up 16.4 per cent over the previous month.

Police spokesperson Katilyn Dunn told CBC News there's generally an increase in 911 calls when the weather gets nicer, because it means more people are out on the roads and in the community.

Sudbury police said the increase in child exploitation calls was due to proactive work from its Internet Child Exploitation Unit.

Sudbury police said they "continue to see a ripple effect from the pandemic and a national opioid crisis as the vulnerable population increases."

Police said there were also "significant increases" in calls related to extortion (up 42 per cent), shoplifting (up 40 per cent) and impaired driving offences (up 29 per cent).

Dunn said it was "extremely alarming and disappointing" to see an increase in impaired driving offences despite years of awareness and education campaigns to make roads safer.

Missing person calls were also up 28 per cent compared to the same period last year.

"So there are multiple factors that can contribute to the number of missing person calls and they do fluctuate from month to month, year to year," Dunn said.

"So this involves mental health, vulnerable populations, as well as procedures and protocols that are established within group homes that require a police response when an individual from that home goes missing."