The City of Greater Sudbury will be celebrating, along with the rest of the country, National Poetry Month.

During Tuesday's city council meeting, Mayor Brian Bigger made the proclamation that April 2019 would be National Poetry Month in Sudbury.

The national month (April) was first recognized in Canada in 1998, the month is now recognized by people all across the country who celebrate poetry and its vital place in Canada's culture.

Bigger says it's important to celebrate this month, to celebrate Canadian poetry and Canadian poets.

"[I] urge citizens to celebrate and enjoy the cultural riches in our city and recognize the invigorating and refreshing perspective that poetry can bring into our lives in the vitality of it's voices," he said.

Chloé LaDuchesse, Sudbury's fifth poet laureate was at the meeting to read an original poem to help mark the occasion.

"Well I think it's a great opportunity to raise some awareness, I don't know if we can say awareness to poetry, but to at least recognize what it brings to the citizens life here in Sudbury and all over the country," said LaDuchesse.

The poem she read was in French, but she says it's about the coming of spring and the changing seasons.

"It was about the coming of spring and how, you know, with the change of the seasons we feel like we should go back to basics and go back to reading and get in the blankets and just enjoy, you know, a good book because we feel like having some sort of renewal, so it's just about the joys of reading and the joys of spring," she said.