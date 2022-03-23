Urbanization is driving the evolution of plants on a global scale. That's according to an international study recently supported by Laurentian University.

The study, called the Global Urban Evolution Project (GLUE), used data samples spanning 160 countries across the world. The results of the study were recently published in the renowned academic journal Science.

The study found clear evidence that humans in general, and cities specifically, are major contributors driving the evolution of life globally.

The project studied white clover as it's commonly found across varying geographical landscapes. Scientists discovered that white clover is frequently evolving across the world — and it's in direct response to environmental changes in urban settings.

GLUE shows that environmental conditions in cities tend to be more similar to each other than to rural habitats close by.

That means downtown Sudbury is more comparable to downtown Tokyo in many ways than it is to surrounding farmland and forests.

The collaborative research project brought together about 285 scientific minds from all over the globe, including two in Sudbury, Ont.

Thomas Merritt is a biochemistry professor at Laurentian University. (Submitted by Thomas Merritt)

Thomas Merritt is a biochemistry professor at Laurentian University and Danica Levesque is a second-year biochemistry student.

Merritt said the results of the research are important because urbanization is showing no signs of decreasing anytime soon.

"We know that as a species we are changing the planet," he said.

"The more we understand how we're changing the planet and how the other organisms, the other animals and plants on the planet are responding to those changes the better we're going to be able to anticipate them."

While the scope as well as the results of the study are remarkable, how Levesque became part of the project is a story in itself.

For starters, she was all but 16 when she first got involved.

"I had a co-op program at my high school. I wanted to do something where I could get research done or have the opportunities to see what it was. I wasn't really sure what I wanted to do later in life," she said, "I knew that I was interested in science but I wasn't really sure what branch of it or even if I wanted to do science."

"I thought I was just going to be doing dishes," she said, referring to the less glamorous tasks of working in a lab such as cleaning test tubes and equipment.

Now, Levesque said the experience has convinced her of a future in lab research and science.

"The basis of science, to me at least, is to discover and explore," she said.

"If we know how we behave or how our actions have consequences on not only us but on the environment we live in, it's tremendous. It's something we can use to gain a better understanding of the world that's around us."