Looking for something to do this long weekend? Sudbury has you covered
Science North, Downtown Sudbury two of the locations where you can show off some Canadian pride
There's plenty to do this weekend in Sudbury as people get ready to celebrate Canada Day.
On July 1 the Sudbury Multicultural and Folk Arts Association invites everyone to a celebration at the Sudbury Arena with food, craft booths and live entertainment. It kicks off with the Sudbury Police Services Pipe Band leading a parade from Memorial Park at 9:50 a.m.
The Farmer's Market also has activities planned. At 11:00 a.m., musician Scott Mitchell will be performing classic Canadian hits.
At noon, Artists on Elgin will announce the winners of their Capture Sudbury postcard photo competition.
At 1:00 p.m., Ojibwe b-boy Curtis Kagige, B-boy Red Sky, will perform a break dancing demo and workshop.
You can read more about the festivities on the city's website here.
Science North is also planning events for the day. Face painting, cool science, arts and crafts are on the agenda. Science North also caps off the festivities with a fireworks display after dark.
For more information, visit Science North's website here.
