Looking for something to do this long weekend? Sudbury has you covered

There's plenty to do this weekend in Sudbury as people get ready to celebrate Canada Day.

On July 1 the Sudbury Multicultural and Folk Arts Association invites everyone to a celebration at the Sudbury Arena with food, craft booths and live entertainment. It kicks off with the Sudbury Police Services Pipe Band leading a parade from Memorial Park at 9:50 a.m.

The Farmer's Market also has activities planned. At 11:00 a.m., musician Scott Mitchell will be performing classic Canadian hits.

At noon, Artists on Elgin will announce the winners of their Capture Sudbury postcard photo competition.

At 1:00 p.m., Ojibwe b-boy Curtis Kagige, B-boy Red Sky, will perform a break dancing demo and workshop.

Science North is also planning events for the day. Face painting, cool science, arts and crafts are on the agenda. Science North also caps off the festivities with a fireworks display after dark.

